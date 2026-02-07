Anti-drug drive: Public urged to share tip-offs

February 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of recent drug seizures and growing concern over substance abuse among youngsters, the Police organised a public outreach meeting at Jamia Masjid on Irwin Road in Mysuru yesterday.

Officers highlighted the harmful consequences of drug use among children and urged the community to remain vigilant.

Hundreds of citizens attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Lashkar Police Station Inspector Lolakshi said that whenever illegal activities occur, people should immediately share confidential information with the Police, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

She called upon the public to join hands with the Police to curb drug-related crimes and other unlawful activities, stressing that any instance of drug possession, sale or trafficking must be promptly reported to the authorities.

Parents and guardians were also urged to closely monitor behavioural changes in children and take immediate action if drug use is suspected.

Inspector Lolakshi further cautioned against giving vehicles to underage children, warned the public not to purchase stolen goods brought to markets and insisted that such incidents be reported to the Police.