HDK bemoans closing of Lakes in Bengaluru for development

October 10, 2022

Late Malali Vasanthakumar’s book ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’ released

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that had the State retained the lakes and ponds built in Bengaluru by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, there would have been no shortage of drinking water in the capital city and the proposed Mekedatu Drinking Water Project would not have become a necessity.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day conference on “Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Mattu Vokkaliga Rajamanetanada Itihasa,” organised by Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Mahasabha at Mysore University’s Rani Bahadur Auditorium, here on Saturday.

“Kempegowda had constructed more than 1,000 ponds and lakes around Bengaluru. But some of them have disappeared in the name of development. Had we retained those lakes, Bengaluru would not have faced the problem of drinking water shortage today and the proposed Mekedatu Project would not have become a necessity,” he opined.

Stating that we could have retained the lakes and used other available space for development, HDK regretted that we chose to close many lakes. “The contributions of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to our State are immense. It is difficult to imagine the State of Karnataka had Kempegowda not built Bengaluru. Bengaluru has grown into a world class city today and it was Kempegowda who laid a strong foundation for it,” he said.

“Vokkaligas are known for their self respect. We are only givers and not takers. Our community has left its foot print in all fields. Kuvempu in the field of literature, Dr. Balagangadharanatha Swamiji in the field of religion and H.D. Deve Gowda in politics, have contributed to society. Vokkaligas should prosper and so also other communities,” he added.

Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, who spoke on the occasion said that Vokkaliga community has ruled the State since centuries.

“Leadership qualities are in the DNA of Vokkaligas and we are capable of leading the State. Let’s not feel that Kempegowda and Gangas belong to two different regions. We should feel both belong to our community,” he said.

“Our people live in various States under different names like Namadhari, Vokkaliga, Kunchitiga etc. But they are all Vokkaligas. While Kempegowda built Bengaluru, Kuvempu contributed to Literature and even Kengal Hanumanthaiah who built Vidhana Soudha also belong to our community and so is former PM H.D. Deve Gowda. We must all make efforts to make our youths to be aware of their achievements”, the Seer said.

“Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt has taken up the works of publishing achievements of 108 achievers of Vokkaliga community. Books about the achievements of 54 leaders are already published and books about the remaining 54 achievers will be brought out soon,” the Seer said.

‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda,’ a book written by late Malali Vasanthakumar was released on the occasion. Littérateur Dr. Latha Rajashekar was conferred ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Award.’

MLA L. Nagendra, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Congress leader K. Harish Gowda, Association President Bettegowda, Hon. President C.P. Krishnakumar, Hon. Advisers Devegowda, Dr. B.N. Ravish, JD(S) Backward Classes District President Srinivas and others were present.