MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah opposes curtailing powers of Gram Panchayat Presidents

October 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “State BJP-led Government by bringing an amendment to Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act- 1993 has curtailed the powers to Gram Panchayat (GP) members. The Government has curtailed the financial power given to GP Presidents by withdrawing the signature power of GP Presidents with respect to financial transactions. The Government must drop this amendment and allow the rights of elected representatives,” demanded MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah.

He was speaking to press persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan on Saturday.

Criticising the BJP Government for making the amendment, the MLC said that through such acts the Government is insulting the Panchayat Raj System.

“The Panchayat Raj System was brought with the noble intention of de-centralisation of power. By bringing amendment, the State Government has transferred the power of the GP Presidents to Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and Second Division Account Assistants which is not right,” he opined.

“At a meeting held in August under the Chairmanship of Rural Development Department Additional Secretary to discuss the amendment to Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993 and the service matters of GP employees, certain procedures were laid down. The Government has now directed the implementation of those procedures and in addition is seeking a report on their implementation from the Department Under- Secretary. Through this, the Government is set to uproot the very basic trait of Panchayat Raj System,” charged Dr. Thimmaiah.

Pointing out that it was mandatory for the GP President to affix his signature on cheques relating to financial transactions of GP along with PDO, the MLC said that now through this Amendment the Government has allowed only PDO’s signature and has been extended to Second Division Assistants.

GP members’ powers too curtailed

“Hitherto, GP members used to meet and decide about giving licence to start buildings, hotels and shops in their respective GP limits. Now, the State Government has given this right too to the PDO on the pretext of public inconvenience alleging that GP members are not holding timely meetings,” the MLC alleged.

They Government should immediately take steps to withdraw these amendments and restore the rights of elected representatives, Dr. Thimmaiah urged.

The MLC also demanded the speedy implementation of increase in reservation to Scheduled Castes to 17 percent and Scheduled Tribes to 7 percent.