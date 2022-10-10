Tejaswini Ananth Kumar inaugurates first District Kadali Women’s Convention in city

October 10, 2022

‘Akkamahadevi fought for the cause of equality and freedom for women’

Mysore/Mysuru: Tejaswini Ananth Kumar of Adamya Chetana Foundation, Bengaluru, said that Akkamahadevi, the 12th century saint-poet, mystic of Veerashaiva Bhakti Movement and the first Vachanagarthi, was amongst the first who fought for the cause of equality and freedom for women on a big scale.

She was speaking after inaugurating the first District Kadali Mahila Samavesha (women’s convention) under the title ‘Samartha Griha Tapasviniya nadige anubhaavadege’ organised by Kadali Mahila Vedike in association with Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat at Navajyothi auditorium in JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram here yesterday.

Pointing out that ‘Mangalyaan’, a Space Mission of the country was a success, Tejawini Ananth Kumar, who is the wife of late Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar, said that it is happy to note that 210 women scientists were part of the Mission. Noting that such achievements will inspire the womenfolk, she said that women should work to find solutions for problems and issues.

Stressing on the need for taking up big experiments, enterprises and exercises by making small changes to life in the modern era, she said it is important to prepare children for meeting the challenges of life, while at the same them subjecting themselves to self-appraisal.

Bemoaning that British history referred women warriors of Vijayanagar empire as ‘Daasis’ of the then emperor Krishnadevaraya, Tejaswini said this history is entirely wrong as it was women who were in the forefront of administration during the times of Vijayanagar Kingdom. There are many sculptures in and around Hampi that goes to prove that women were a strong force during Vijayanagar Kingdom, she added.

A section of women attending the Convention.

Gadag’s Tontadarya Mutt Seer Sri Tontada Siddalinga Swamiji, in his address, called upon women to come to mainstream of the society.

Pointing out that the preachings of Shivasharanes reached great heights in the 12th century, he said that women should emulate this by going ahead with their Kayaka (professional work) with total commitment and determination. Maintaining that those who do not perform Kayaka are not devouts, he observed that every Kayaka should be done with devotion and honesty coupled with sanctity.

A session on the topic ‘Women amidst the stream of modern life’ was held on the occasion.

Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat Hon. Advisor G.R. Channabasappa (Go. Ru. Channabasappa) released a souvenir titled ‘Dhaarini’ on the occasion.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Parishat President Prof. Maleyur Guruswamy presided over the event.

Kadali Mahila Vedike State Convenor Susheela Somashekar, District President Sharada Shivalingaswamy, Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat City President Ma.Gu. Sadanandaiah, District President Dr. Helavarahundi Siddappa and others were present.