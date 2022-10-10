CEN Police alerts public about 5G service scams
News

CEN Police alerts public about 5G service scams

October 10, 2022

‘Don’t provide OTP to fraudsters who will assure to update Sim cards to 5G network’

Mysore/Mysuru: Cyber crimes have become common in the modern world. Be it on social media or through phone calls, fraudsters wait for a chance to cheat people.

Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN), Mysuru,  Police Inspector Shabbeer Hussain has alerted the public about such miscreants who are now cheating people claiming to update Sim cards from 4G to 5G network.

As the 5G network service has been launched in India, miscreants have taken this opportunity to scam people by calling and assuring them of updating their network to 5G.

However, scammers claim that in order to update the 5G network, OTP will be sent to the person’s phone and using that One Time Password (OTP) number upgradation will be done easily. But, if the person reveals the OTP, fraudsters will transfer money from the person’s bank account or Mitra App to their account. Hence, people should not entertain such calls and reveal the OTP sent to their mobile phones to avoid getting cheated, the Police cautioned.

