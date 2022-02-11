HDK hints at contesting from Chamundeshwari Constituency

February 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Months after the incumbent Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who was elected on a JD(S) ticket in the 2018 polls and subsequently became a Minister in the JD(S)-Congress collation Government, showed his inclination for joining the Congress after falling out with the JD(S) top brass, former Chief Minister and top JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has hinted that he himself would contest from Chamundeshwari segment in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, Kumaraswamy, who was on a private visit to the city, said that he has plans to contest from Chamundeshwari in 2023 polls.

This was HDK’s instant response when party workers questioned him about who would contest on a JD(S) ticket from Chamundeshwari.

With HDK indicating his interest to contest from Chamundeshwari, the JD(S) workers seems to be enthusiastic about the fortunes of the party in the district.

GTD, who contested on a JD(S) ticket in the 2018 Assembly polls, had defeated the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah of the Congress by a big margin of 36,000 votes, which saw GTD hitting the headlines.

GTD went on to become a Minister in the subsequent JD(S)- Congress coalition Government. But after the collapse of the coalition Government in 2019, GTD fell out with the JD(S) top brass months later and stayed away from party activities since then. Later, GTD has often expressed his inclination to join the Congress and even reportedly held talks with top Congress leaders such as Siddharamaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and others.

Meanwhile, reacting to former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s hint at contesting from Chamundeshwari, G.T. Devegowda said that HDK has an affection towards the people of Chamundeshwari Constituency. Likewise, the people too have a liking for the former CM.

“I would heartily welcome Kumaraswamy if he chooses to contest from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in the 2023 polls,” GTD said.