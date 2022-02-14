HDK will not contest from Mysuru in next Assembly polls: MLA S.R. Mahesh

February 14, 2022

‘Chamundeshwari MLA GTD is still with JD(S), will not leave party’

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that no special significance needs to be attached to former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s (HDK) recent remarks that he would himself contest from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in Mysuru, K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh said that the Assembly segment is currently represented by JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is still with the party.

He was speaking after inaugurating the office of new MLC C.N. Manjegowda at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarbad here on Sunday.

Asserting that he has spoken to HDK on the issue, Mahesh said though it is true that party workers are exerting pressure on Kumaraswamy to contest from Chamundeshwari, it is certain HDK would not contest from Mysuru.

Reiterating that GTD is still with the JD(S), he said that though there are differences and dissensions in the party, everything would be set right shortly and as such GTD would not leave the party.

Contending that JD(S) Legi-slators such as Marithibbegowda, GTD and C.S. Puttaraju would not leave the party, Mahesh said that all leaders will set aside their differences if any and strive unitedly for bringing the party to power in the Assembly polls.

City will have a JD(S) Mayor

Referring to the forthcoming Mysuru Mayoral polls, S.R. Mahesh expressed confidence that a JD(S) Corporator would become the Mayor this time.

Pointing out that the JD(S) would field its candidate for the Mayoral polls which is likely to take place at the end of this month, Mahesh refused to disclose the party’s game-plans and said that the city is going to have a JD (S) Mayor for sure.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda too spoke on the occasion.

MLA M. Ashwin Kumar, JD(S) Mysuru District President J. Narasimhaswamy, former ZP members C.J. Dwarakeesh and Beerihundi Basavanna, Corporators Shobha, Ashwini Ananthu, Prema Shankaregowda, K.V.Sridhar and SBM Manju, leaders Siddegowda, Belawadi Shivamurthy, Bharath Manjegowda, Abdullah and others were present.