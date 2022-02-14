‘Kannadigara Mahamytrikoota to be formed to take on National Parties’

February 14, 2022

Bengaluru: With the State Assembly polls a year away, top JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that a ‘Kannadigara Mahamytrikoota’ involving all Kannada groups, farmer leaders and Dalit activists, will be formed to take on the national parties (Congress and BJP) in the Assembly polls.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Kumaraswamy said that he has set in motion the idea by talking to leaders of Kannada groups. Likewise, he will talk to farmer leaders, water activists and Dalit leaders for forming a broader Mahamytrikoota that will strive to meet regional demands.

Stressing that Karnataka needed a strong regional party, he explained the idea of the Mahamytrikoota which will be formed ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. The modalities of the Mytrikoota will be worked out in a couple of months, he added.

Charging the national parties of destroying the State, Kumaraswamy alleged that these parties had ignored Kannadigas and it is time that we become alert about their dubious plans. Replying to a question on former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s prediction that a coalition Government would come to power after the Assembly polls, he said that the JD(S) supremo must have said this after reading the current political situation in the State. Asserting that he too had made a similar observation earlier, Kumaraswamy said that, however, his party would aim at securing 123 seats and form a Government on its own.

Maintaining that no party would be able to form the next Government without JD(S) support, he expressed confidence that this time the people would elect a regional party that will work for protecting the interests of Kannadigas.