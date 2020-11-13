Health experts train 85 reps on handling covid War Room

November 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The four-day training on handling covid War Room concluded yesterday. A total of 85 representatives from 25 districts successfully completed training held at the Mysuru COVID-19 War Room on handling Apthamitra software and management of beds in hospitals for efficient management of the pandemic in their respective districts.

Lt. Col. S.U. Ashok, Nodal Officer of Mysuru covid War Room and Dr. Seethalakshmi, District ayush officer, modulated the training programme.

KAS Officers Durgashree and Venkatalakshmi, Dr. Manosha, resource persons Girish and Satheesh took classes for the participants as part of the training conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.S. Manjunathaswamy was present at the valedictory function of the training.

Candidates were sent by their respective district authorities as many of the districts appreciated the model and functioning of Mysuru covid War Room.

Although the cases are steadily dropping, the districts have continued to combat the pandemic until the vaccine was found and making preparations that are essential to keep Corona under control.