KSRTC resumes inter-State bus services to Tamil Nadu

November 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After an eight-month  hiatus, the KSRTC has resumed bus services to the neighbouring State of Tamil Nadu from yesterday.

On the first day of resumption of bus service on Thursday, the KSRTC operated nine buses to Coimbatore, six to Ooty and one to Tiruppur.

Today, the KSRTC started operating trips to Erode and Chennai in addition. 

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, the KSRTC used to run 40 buses daily to various destinations in Tamil Nadu, including ordinary buses, Rajahamsa and Volvo buses, while Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated 30 buses daily.

 KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller Srinivas said that in the pre-COVID times, KSRTC used to run 40 buses to different destinations in Tamil Nadu. But after an eight month hiatus due to the deadly pandemic, the  Division has resumed services to TN from Thursday with the operation of 20 buses. 

Pointing out that passengers can reserve their tickets and are allowed to board buses en-route, Divisional Controller Srinivas said that measures have been taken to resume operations on a full scale as done during normal times.

