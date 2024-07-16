Heavy rainfall in Kodagu triggers Red Alert

July 16, 2024

Madikeri: Kodagu district has been experiencing heavy rain for the past two days and a Red Alert has been declared till the morning of July 17. The India Meteorological Department reiterated its red alert for the south interior Karnataka, warning of more rains.

The heavy rainfall has created a chilly atmosphere, significantly reducing the movement of people. As a precautionary measure due to the incessant rains and the forecast of more to come, all schools, colleges and Anganwadis have remained closed for the last two days.

The monsoon has significantly intensified, resulting in a substantial increase in water inflow into the reservoirs downstream of the catchment areas. The Cauvery River is in spate and precautionary steps have been taken in Kushalnagar, Siddapura, Karadigodu and Murnad due to the rising water levels.

Punarvasu rain

In all, there are 13 rain constellations namely Krithika, Rohini, Mrigasira, Ardra, Punarvasu, Pushya, Ashlesha, Magha, Purva, Uttara, Hasta, Chitra and Swati. It is the Punarvasu constellation that is lashing across Kodagu now.

Shanthalli, Bhagamandala, Somwarpet, Madikeri, Suntikoppa, Napoklu, Shanivarasanthe, Ponnampet, Srimangala, Kutta, Sampaje and several other places reported heavy rains in the last 48 hours. The water level at the Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala has risen, flooding the entire vicinity along with the bathing ghat.

Officials from Taluk Administrations of Madikeri, Virajpet, Ponnampet, Kushalnagar and Somwarpet have been inspecting several rain-affected villages to assess the damage to homes and properties caused by the torrential downpours and fallen trees.

Landslide at Koynad School

In Madikeri, continuous rainfall has filled the main temple tank of the Shri Omkareshwara Temple. If the rain continues, there is a possibility that the water will rise to the Temple steps. There has been a landslide at the Government School in Koynad, causing significant damage to the school building and classrooms. This is the second time that the earth has caved in behind the school.

There is a possibility of the main road connecting Napoklu to Murnad being cut off. This morning, the Cauvery River overflowed by half a foot onto the main road connecting Napoklu and Murnad at Boli Bane, but there are no disruptions to vehicle traffic yet.

Loss of property

In Suntikoppa, a tree fell on the house of Emmegundi resident Devaraj last night due to rain and wind, causing damage. Fortunately, the residents escaped unharmed. Prasad Kuttappa, a member of the village panchayat who visited the site, helped in removing the fallen tree.

In Bhagamandala, people have been without electricity for the past two days, disrupting daily life. The BSNL tower is down, causing mobile network disruptions. Trees have fallen, and electric poles have broken on the Madikeri-Bhagamandala-Napoklu roads.

Officials and staff from CESC and the PWD are conducting clearance operations. Heavy rainfall occurred yesterday in the Brahmagiri area. If the rainfall continues, there is a possibility that Bhagamandala will be cut off in the next two hours. The park developed at Triveni Sangama at Rs. 5 crore has once again been submerged, potentially wasting money.

Cauvery in spate

Due to the heavy downpour, the water level in the Cauvery River has risen, creating a flood situation. The Cauvery River, which flows under the Bethri Bridge on the Virajpet-Madikeri Road, is likely to flow over the bridge. If there is an overflow, the only road connection between Virajpet and Madikeri will be cut off.

In Maragodu village, the house belonging to M.K. Annu was completely damaged by the rains. Tahsildar Praveen and others visited the house and the family has been relocated. A minor landslip occurred behind the house of Latha in Maragodu.

The wall of Basavaraj’s house in Madapattana was damaged in the rains. Tahsildar Kiran Gowraiah visited the village with revenue officials. The house of Gowramma Karumbaiah in Devarakolli, Bettattur of Bhagamandala Hobli, was damaged after a tree fell on it.

Tahsildar Ramachandraiah visited Karadigodu village due to the rising water level of the Cauvery. Barricades have been placed and a Police officer deployed to prevent people from approaching the River as a precautionary measure.

In M. Badaga village, Murnad Hobli of Madikeri taluk, the house of H.P. Dinesh was partially damaged after a tree fell on it. The Tahsildar visited the hanging bridge at Kanive near Kushalnagar, where the Cauvery is in spate.