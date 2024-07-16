City has a drink & driving problem?: 50 of 88 accident deaths in past six months due to drunk driving

July 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: From January 2024 to date, 88 deaths have occurred in road accidents within Mysuru city limits, with 50 of those fatalities involving individuals who were driving under the influence of alcohol.

Among the 50 alcohol-related deaths, a significant number were self-accidents where drivers crashed their vehicles into road medians, walls and pillars. Of the 88 total deaths, eight involved double fatalities — two people in the same vehicle — and one incident where three individuals were killed in a single vehicle.

These details were disclosed during a meeting with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar (Traffic and Road Safety), who recently visited the V.V. Puram Police Station to assess road safety issues.

Meanwhile, the V.V. Puram Police have charge-sheeted a youth for driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the deaths of two young individuals, Ullas (22) and Shivani (21), on April 14.

Tragically, Ullas and Shivani lost their lives when a Hyundai Tucson SUV (KA-09-MH-1567), driven by Akash, a resident of Kuvempunagar and an employee of a private IT company in Bengaluru, collided with their two-wheeler near the All India Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Gate on Chaduranga Road in the early hours of April 14. A food delivery person, Mahadevaswamy, was also injured in the incident.

Ullas and Shivani, victims of a drunk driver.

Case of culpable homicide

“Ullas and Shivani were killed when their bike was struck by a Hyundai car. As the driver was under the influence of alcohol, we have charge-sheeted him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison,” ADGP Alok Kumar tweeted.

On April 14, around 1 am, Ullas and Shivani parked their Honda Dio scooter (KA-55-V-6436) and were talking to each other near the AIISH Gate while Mahadevaswamy was riding his TVS Star City bike (KA-55-K-7616) along Chaduranga Road.

Suddenly, the SUV driven by Akash hit Mahadevaswamy’s bike before colliding with the scooter, killing Ullas on the spot. While Mahadevaswamy sustained serious injuries, Shivani succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.

Ullas was the son of Shivaram and resided on Bogadi Road, while Shivani, originally from Kandassankadavu in Kerala, was a final-year BCA student at a private college and lived in a PG accommodation in Bogadi. She is survived by her parents, Biju and Savitha and siblings, Ashwathi and Arjun.