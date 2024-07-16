‘Car garbage’

July 16, 2024

Who should clear abandoned vehicles? Should we complain to Traffic Police or Civil Police, residents ask

Mysore/Mysuru: Defunct (scrap) vehicles parked on roadsides for years are marring the city’s beauty and causing concern among residents about their potential use for illegal activities. Residents are uncertain whether to lodge complaints with the Traffic Police or Civil Police to get these vehicles removed.

Mysuru city, already struggling with solid waste management issues, stray animals on roads, and pothole-ridden streets, now faces another significant problem: Scrap vehicles permanently parked on roadsides. This situation has led residents to suspect that some defunct vehicles might be stolen.

These abandoned vehicles, including cars, trucks and other four-wheelers, can be seen on roadsides and footpaths, particularly on Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla and other prominent streets in the city. They also clutter narrow cross streets, making it difficult for other motorists to navigate. Ironically, the owners of most of these vehicles are unknown.

Hazardous for two-wheeler riders

Scrap vehicles parked on roadsides are dangerous to other motorists, especially during rains and at night, as low visibility can lead to crashes. This is particularly hazardous for two-wheeler riders, who risk serious injuries.

There are also concerns about two-wheeler thieves using stolen bikes for crimes such as chain snatchings and then abandoning the bikes on roadsides to flee with their loot. Additionally, these vehicles could be used to transport narcotic substances, according to public opinion.

Defunct vehicles become breeding grounds for disease during the monsoon, as stagnant water in these vehicles provides an ideal environment for mosquitoes. Furthermore, all kinds of garbage are dumped near these stationary vehicles, which rot during rains and emit foul odours.

As these vehicles remain stationary for years, bushes, weeds, and other plants overgrow, deterring garbage collectors from clearing the area due to fear of snakes and other reptiles that may have taken shelter among the bushes and abandoned vehicles.

No action from Police

Despite the Police seeing these defunct vehicles on roadsides for many years, they have failed to take action to remove them. Most of these vehicles, exposed to the elements, have rusted, and the Police have not bothered to collect the owners’ details through the registration number plates. Residents told Star of Mysore that these abandoned scrap vehicles have become hiding spots for anti-social elements.

No towing vehicle

A resident of Shivaji Road said that a Scorpio vehicle had been parked right in front of his house for a year and had rusted. Despite calling the jurisdictional Narasimharaja Police and urging them to remove the vehicle two to three months ago, the Police claim they have requested a towing vehicle and will clear the vehicle once it arrives. However, the Police have not visited the spot even once.

“If it takes two to three months to clear one scrap vehicle, the Police will take at least a hundred years to clear the hundreds of such vehicles parked on roadsides and vacant plots across the city,” the resident added.

Who should clear scrap vehicles?

Confused residents question whether it is the responsibility of the Traffic Police or the Civil Police to clear these defunct vehicles. They believe that complaints should be lodged with the Civil Police, who in turn will inform the Traffic Police to clear the vehicle. This confusion has led to scrap vehicles remaining on roadsides for years.

It is high time the Police take this issue seriously and clear these scrap vehicles from roadsides and vacant plots, which will benefit residents and help prevent illegal activities.

It poses a public risk and can lead to accidents. These are unclaimed vehicles, and despite issuing notices to owners, they do not come to claim them as they are considered scrap. Some of these vehicles have been involved in accidents and have ongoing legal cases. We need to seek Court permission to remove such vehicles, and sometimes the process is prolonged and tedious. There are established procedures even for removing these vehicles from the road and dumping them in vacant places. I will consult with the traffic Police Officers on what can be done to at least remove the hazardous vehicles from the roads. — Seema Latkar, City Police Commissioner