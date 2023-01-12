Santro Ravi sexual assault case: Cops conduct spot mahazar along with victim and her sister

January 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a complaint lodged against K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi for sexual assault, forceful marriage and caste abuse by a girl at Vijayanagar Police Station and instructions from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law and Order, Alok Kumar, the Investigating Officers (IOs) yesterday took the victim (wife) along with her sister to the spots where the crimes had taken place and conducted a spot mahazar.

According to sources, the Police have conducted spot mahazar of a house at Dattagalli and an apartment in Kuvempunagar, where Santro Ravi resided, his (Santro Ravi) office at Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, where the sexual assault is said to have taken place and a house of a lawyer in Srirampura, where Ravi is said to have married the victim. The Cops have not only recorded the victim’s statements but have also videographed it. The Police also produced the victim’s sister before the District and Sessions Court Judge and have got her statements.

Meanwhile, the Police teams, which are formed to trace Santro Ravi, have continued their search operations in Bengaluru, Hassan and other places. Investigating teams, comprising NR Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar, CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan and 5 Inspectors, are leaving no stone unturned to nab Santro Ravi.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that the Special Police Team from Mysuru has arrested Santro Ravi near Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that ADGP (L&O) Alok Kumar, who was in city on Jan. 10, held discussions with City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, SP Seema Latkar and NR Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar and collected details pertaining to all the cases registered against Santro Ravi in Mysuru and surrounding places.

The ADGP had also summoned the victim and her sister and held an enquiry.