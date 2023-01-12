Job security for graveyard workers: CM Bommai

January 12, 2023

Bengaluru: Assuring that the services of 300 graveyard workers in the State will be regularised, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Speaking to presspersons after having breakfast with about 150 graveyard workers at his Race Course residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, as an initiative to reach out to the workers who face stigma, Bommai said a decision has been taken to regularise the services of 30,000 Pourakarmikas following which services of 11,000 of them have been regularised in first phase.

Pointing out that graveyard workers in the State will henceforth be identified as ‘Satya Harishchandra Balaga’, he said that they will also be considered as Pourakarmikas.

Noting that 130 graveyard workers in Bengaluru have been granted Pourakarmika status and are paid an equivalent monthly wage, Bommai said that this status will be extended to cover about 300 graveyard workers serving in other parts of the State. He also maintained that only a pro-people Government can take such a decision and this shows the BJP Government’s concern and commitment for the welfare of even the lowest strata of society.

Ministers Araga Jnanendra, Kota Srinivas Poojari and Govind Karjol were present.