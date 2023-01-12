Job security for graveyard workers: CM Bommai
News

Job security for graveyard workers: CM Bommai

January 12, 2023

Bengaluru: Assuring that the services of 300 graveyard workers in the State will be regularised, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Speaking  to presspersons after having breakfast with  about 150 graveyard workers at his Race Course residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, as an initiative to reach out to the workers who face stigma, Bommai said a decision has been taken to regularise the services of 30,000 Pourakarmikas following which services of 11,000 of them have been regularised in first phase.

Pointing out that graveyard workers in the State will henceforth be identified as ‘Satya Harishchandra Balaga’, he said that they will also be considered as Pourakarmikas.

Noting that 130 graveyard workers in Bengaluru have been granted Pourakarmika status and are paid an equivalent monthly wage, Bommai said that this status will be extended to cover about 300 graveyard workers serving in other parts of the State. He also maintained that only a pro-people Government can take such a decision and this shows the BJP Government’s concern and commitment for the welfare of even the lowest strata of society.

Ministers Araga Jnanendra, Kota Srinivas Poojari and Govind Karjol were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching