Man sentenced to 10 years jail for assaulting Forest Guard

March 5, 2024

Madikeri: The Principal District and Sessions Court has sentenced an accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of assaulting a Forest Guard with a knife and injuring him (Forest Guard) seriously.

The accused, who was convicted, is Thimmaiah, a resident of Gaalibeedu Kaanekandi in Kodagu.

On May 11, 2022, when Forest Guard Appanna Rai was proceeding on Kalur Road, Thimmaiah, stopped Appanna and abused him for showing Galibeedu Gram Panchayat officials the land next to Thimmaiah’s house for waste segregation and allegedly assaulted Appanna with a knife severing Appanna’s left hand fingers. A case was registered at Madikeri Rural Police Station and Station House Officer Vanishree, who conducted investigation, had submitted a charge-sheet to the Court.

Judge H.C. Shyam Prasad, who took up the case, heard the arguments from both sides and found Thimmaiah guilty and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 15,500.

Public Prosecutor (PP) K.J. Ashwini argued on behalf of the Government.