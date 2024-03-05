BJP worker arrested in Mandya after more than one year

March 5, 2024

Mandya: In a delayed action, the Mandya West Police have arrested an individual on charges of shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan that was chanted in December 2022.

Amid mounting pressure from the BJP regarding the alleged chanting of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans within the corridors of Vidhana Soudha during the recent victory celebrations of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, the Congress Government has taken action to arrest the Mandya BJP worker. This move is perceived as an attempt by the Congress to corner the BJP amidst the escalating controversy.

The accused, Dananayakanapura Ravi, purportedly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a protest by the BJP at Sanjay Circle on Dec. 18, 2022. The demonstration was organised in response to remarks made by the then Pakistan Foreign Minister, who had denigrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the protest, BJP workers were chanting slogans such as ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ (Down with Pakistan) and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ (Long live India). Amidst these slogans, Ravi also shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ said a Police complaint.

Although a complaint was lodged by Congress activists with the Police at the time, no action was taken as the State Government was headed by BJP. The incident gained traction after a video of Ravi’s actions went viral on social media now.

After more than a year, Congress leader Kannambadi Kumar lodged a complaint against BJP workers at the Mandya West Police Station regarding the aforementioned incident.

Subsequently, the Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP workers Ravi and Shivakumar Aradhya. Presently, the Police have arrested BJP worker Ravi in connection with the case. He is expected to be produced before the Court this evening.