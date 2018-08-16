Heavy Rains continue to wreak havoc: Floodgates of Harangi, KRS and Kabini Dams fully open

Mysuru / Madikeri: Floodgates of reservoirs along the Cauvery Basin have wreaked havoc in the low-lying areas in Kodagu, Nanjangud and Mandya. Heavy discharge of water from Harangi Dam in Kodagu, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) in Mandya and Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote have caused extensive flooding and residents along the water route are bearing the brunt of floods and even water entering homes.

Army has been called in for rescue operations in Kodagu. Several areas in Kushalnagar and surrounding areas face flood threat. Many roads, including the main roads in Kodagu, have also been damaged and residents are being rescued in boats and coracles.

Over 80,000 cusecs of water is being released from Harangi Reservoir in Kodagu and this is threatening areas in Kushalnagar, Koodige, Shirangala, Thorenuru and surrounding areas in Somwarpet. This is for the first time that such an amount of water is being released from Harangi Dam.

The direct effect of water release from Harangi is on the KRS where over 1,23,449 cusecs of water is being released every day. Due to the heavy release, water has reached the inner areas of historical Nimishamba Temple near Srirangapatna. Petty shops inside the temple and its outer areas have been cleared with several shops marooned. The entire temple premises has been barricaded and tourists are banned from entering the waters.

Ranganathittu entry banned

Entry to the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been banned following the increased water release. Likewise, the tourist entry to Muthathi in Malavalli Taluk of Mandya district has been banned following increased water flow. All the roads that lead to Muthathi have been blocked by the Police and the Forest Department.

The Ramakrishna Mutt in Srirangapatna near the Wellesley Bridge has been submerged and the inmates of the Mutt have been evacuated. Entry of bikes and other light motor vehicles on Wellesley Bridge has been banned and Police have been deployed there as the bridge is under threat of being washed away.

Aqueduct Bridge damaged

Asia’s first Aqueduct Bridge near Srirangapatna built on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway has witnessed damage and deep cracks are seen at the very beginning of the Aqueduct Bridge. Meanwhile, heavy rains in Wayanad district of Kerala has increased the inflow to Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote. The present inflow to the dam is 69,438 cusecs and there is an outflow of 70,000 cusecs. Following the increased outflow, the Suttur Bridge has been completely submerged and the bathing ghats of Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud have been marooned. Devotees have been asked not to venture into water. The ever-busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway (NH-766) is likely to be closed if more water is released from Kabini.

Minister, MP visit rain-hit areas

Kodagu in-charge Minister S.R. Mahesh and Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited rain-affected places in Kodagu, particularly Kushalnagar to assess the damage.

Heavy rainfall warning till Aug. 20

The District Administration has warned of more rains till Aug. 20. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Kodagu and Mysuru. Preparing for the rain, the Administration and the Fire Department have sent rescue teams to various places.

Disaster relief team deployed

A 17-member team with inflatable boats, life jackets and ropes are in H.D. Kote fire station, 11-member team have been stationed in T. Narasipur, a 14-member State Disaster Relief Force with their vehicles and equipment have been placed in Nanjangud. Three teams have been sent to Madikeri and Gonikoppal in Kodagu. However, there is no official communication from the administration regarding the requirement of volunteers for flood relief.