Hebbal can now boast about an aesthetic welcome arch

December 16, 2020

Rs. 25 lakh spent on four-pillared structure, drainage and footpath

Mysore/Mysuru: Home to many heritage buildings and structures of historical value, Mysuru is also known for its majestic welcome arches, pillars and gateways — a gift from Wadiyars.

Taking a cue from Wadiyars, many areas in city have welcome arches. But only a few catch the attention of the public for their architectural value. The welcome arch that has been erected at the entrance of Hebbal on KRS Road is one of the attractive arches.

Named ‘Hebbalina Hebbagilu’ (Hebbal Archgate when translated to English), the concrete arch is white in colour and is supported by four pillars. The design is eye-catching and passersby have appreciated the arch for its aesthetics. So much so that residents and working professionals of Hebbal are feeling proud to enter and exit the entrance arch on a day-to-day basis.

The arch has been built at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh under the 14th Finance Commission of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The works on the arch began before COVID-19 hit Mysuru and the works were stopped due to the pandemic. Now the works have been completed and the arch stands tall at the Hebbal entrance.

Utilising the same funds, a 35-metre drainage and footpath have been constructed on both the sides of the welcome arch. The unique feature of the welcome arch is that the names of areas and connecting roads under parent area Hebbal have been inscribed on both sides in the top portion.

On the left side, area names like Lokanayakanagar, Lingayyanakere Layout, Hebbal Colony and Asha Mandira Layout have been inscribed. On the right side, area names like Lokanayakanagar Bhyraveshwaranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, and Ashraya Scheme HUDCO Layout have been etched. In the middle portion of the arch, ‘Susvagatha’ (‘Welcome’) is written in Kannada and ‘Ward 4’ has been engraved along with ‘Nandi,’ the insignia of MCC has been carved.

The Hebbal Main Road stretch from KRS Road till Kuvempu Circle (Surya Bakery Circle) will be named after Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murty and the MCC Council has already approved this proposal.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Ward 4 (Hebbal) Corporator Pailwan Srinivas said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Hebbal to have a welcome arch that adds to the area aesthetics. “We have got many appreciation notes from the public and many people have called me to compliment on the arch. This was possible after officers from MCC Zone- 5, especially Junior Engineer M.S. Patil oversaw the works and ensured that the arch is completed and stands out in city,” he said.

Only works like asphalting the road around the arch is pending. A name board mentioning the road name as “Dr. Sudha Murty Road” will be installed and the arch will be inaugurated in the first week of January 2021, Pailwan Srinivas added.

Welcome arches in city have been erected at Vontikoppal, Kannegowdanakoppal, Manchegowdanakoppal, Mahajana Layout, and Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Main Road (Ring Road Junction).