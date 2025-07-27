Hectic preparations on for unveiling D. Devaraj Urs statue

July 27, 2025

Mysuru; Preparations for installation of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs statue at Deputy Commissioner’s office premises has reached the final stages with Arasu Prathime Prathistana Samithi all set to invite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to unveil the statue on Aug. 20 to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of D. Devaraj Urs.

Samithi State President Zakir Hussain and office-bearers held discussions with Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA Tanveer Sait in this regard.

D. Devaraj Urs, who is known as the ‘Reformer of Backward Classes,’ was responsible for abolition of carrying night soil by Dalits and bonded labour. He also initiated measures to ensure people belonging to the backward classes got access to education. He also established student hostels for backward classes and minorities. During his tenure, in 1977, separate Backward Classes and Minority Department and Karnataka Backward Classes Development Corporation were formed. Devaraj Urs was also responsible for announcing the policy ‘Land to the tiller’ advocating the transfer of agricultural land ownership to individuals who cultivate it and also for renaming the then ‘Mysore State’ as ‘Karnataka.’

The Samithi, realising the need for establishing the statue of Devaraj Urs, who is a native of Mysuru district, had approached the State Government for installing the former CM’s statue in Mysuru which is now on the verge of realisation.

Samithi Hon. President M. Chandrashekar, Hon. Advisor Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, State Chief Convenor Dairy Venkatesh were present.