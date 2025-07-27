Prof. Rangappa conferred with Distinguished Chair Professor by NASI

July 27, 2025

Mysuru: In yet another milestone, University of Mysore former Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. K.S. Rangappa has been conferred with Distinguished Chair Professorship by National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI).

This is an important achievement that will be recorded in the history of University of Mysore.

NASI is the first Science Academy of India, which was established in 1930 with an objective to provide a national forum for the publication of research work carried out by Indian scientists and to provide opportunities for exchange of views among them.

NASI is supported by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and is also recognised as a scientific and industrial research organisation by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India. In 2025, NASI established Chairs named ‘NASI Distinguished Chair Professor’ to appoint superannuated professors by considering their lifetime achievements and impactful contributions to science. This Professorship will enable Prof. Rangappa to carry out research initially for 3 years with the possible extension of 2 more years.

It may be noted that recently, Prof. Rangappa was inducted as a Fellow of the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) of UNESCO, a rare distinction among Indian Academics and has been invited by the TWAS to participate in its general conference to be held in Brazil from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 this year. He has published over 650 research articles and holds 14 patents in the area of cancer biology and guided 65 candidates for Ph.D degrees, which is an unmatchable achievement among his peers. It is heartening that despite limited facilities at the State University setting, Prof. Rangappa has done University of Mysore proud by his unparalleled scientific endeavours. Prof. Rangappa had also served as the President of Indian Science Congress.