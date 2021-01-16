Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: SC East Bengal salvages a point to stay above Kerala
Sports

Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: SC East Bengal salvages a point to stay above Kerala

January 16, 2021

SC East Bengal salvaged a point to stay above Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) standings after a 1-1 draw between the teams at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco yesterday.

Jordan Murray broke the deadlock for the Blasters in the 64th minute and Scott Neville headed home the equaliser from a corner in the final seconds of the match.

AWARDS — Hero of the Match: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters); DHL Winning Pass of the Match: Bright Enobakhare (SC East Bengal).

Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters) heads the ball.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching