Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: SC East Bengal salvages a point to stay above Kerala

January 16, 2021

SC East Bengal salvaged a point to stay above Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) standings after a 1-1 draw between the teams at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco yesterday.

Jordan Murray broke the deadlock for the Blasters in the 64th minute and Scott Neville headed home the equaliser from a corner in the final seconds of the match.

AWARDS — Hero of the Match: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters); DHL Winning Pass of the Match: Bright Enobakhare (SC East Bengal).