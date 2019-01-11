High Court stays Irwin Road widening

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the widening of Irwin Road in Mysuru. The stay was issued this morning by Justice Dr. Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning from Bengaluru, Taj Mohammad Khan of Irwin Road Ulisi Horata Samithi said that three Writ Petitions were filed in the High Court (1240/19, 1208/19 and 12007/19) and the Court admitted all three of them and granted the stay for widening and demolition.

On Dec. 25, the Mysuru City Corporation had begun demolition of the properties on the 850-metre Irwin Road, one of the busiest roads that connect Sub-Urban Bus Stand to the City Railway Station.

