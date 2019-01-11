High Court stays Irwin Road widening
News

High Court stays Irwin Road widening

Bengaluru:  The Karnataka High Court has stayed the widening of Irwin Road in Mysuru.  The stay was issued this morning by Justice Dr. Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning from Bengaluru, Taj Mohammad Khan of Irwin Road Ulisi Horata Samithi said that three Writ Petitions were filed in the High Court (1240/19, 1208/19 and 12007/19) and the Court admitted all three of them and granted the stay for widening and demolition.

On Dec. 25, the Mysuru City Corporation had begun demolition of the properties on the 850-metre Irwin Road, one of the busiest roads that connect Sub-Urban Bus Stand to the City Railway Station.

January 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching