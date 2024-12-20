High drama at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi: C.T. Ravi to be produced before Bengaluru Special Court

December 20, 2024

Belagavi: Belagavi Police are expected to produce BJP MLC C.T. Ravi before the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru today. Ravi was arrested yesterday following allegations of making a derogatory comment about Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar during a heated Legislative Council session.

A senior Police officer stated that authorities are also considering producing Ravi before the local Magistrate in Belagavi before transferring him to Bengaluru by flight.

Based on the complaint filed by the Minister, a case was registered against the former BJP National General Secretary under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior Police officer said.

Meanwhile, Ravi staged a protest against Police, accusing them of unnecessary harassment and lack of communication. In a dramatic turn, he sat on the road, raising slogans against Police.

The BJP leader further alleged a Police conspiracy to murder him, claiming he was injured in a Police assault. The Police dismissed the claims, stating Ravi injured himself accidentally.

“My life is under threat. If anything happens to me, the Congress will be solely responsible,” Ravi declared.

Legislative Council chaos

The controversy erupted on the final day of the Winter Session of the Karnataka Legislative Council, where dramatic scenes unfolded as both Congress and BJP members engaged in heated sloganeering and accusations. The unrest began following comments by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which led to both parties accusing each other of insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Amid the chaos, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar accused Ravi of using offensive language during a protest in which he allegedly referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict.”

Provoked by these remarks, Hebbalkar called Ravi a “murderer,” referencing a past road rage incident. In response, Ravi reportedly insulted Hebbalkar with a derogatory slur, causing uproar in the House.

Hebbalkar breaks down

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi this morning, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar tearfully recounted yesterday’s incident at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. “MLC C.T. Ravi used offensive language to insult me, which caused me great pain. It is difficult for me to even utter the word he used,” she said.

Hebbalkar, visibly emotional, stated, “I have taken up politics with dignity. I am a mother and someone who stays away from wrongdoing. Ravi’s comments were deeply humiliating and have hurt me as a woman and a leader.”