Police foil BJP’s attempt to lay siege to Congress Office

December 20, 2024

Mysuru: Amid an ongoing political storm over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the BJP’s attempt to lay siege to the Congress Office near Mysuru City Railway Station was thwarted by the Police this morning.

BJP workers accused the Congress of distorting Shah’s statement to further its political agenda and divide the Hindu community.

To prevent the BJP workers from storming the Congress office, Police erected barricades around the premises. However, the workers attempted to breach the barricades and Police cordon, leading to their detention. Police swiftly bundled them into vehicles stationed at the site.

Interestingly, senior BJP leaders exited the area shortly after their young cadre, who were at the forefront of the protest, were taken into custody. The leaders and remaining workers later regrouped at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on JLB Road.

There, they formed a human chain, raising slogans against the Congress Government and its leaders, accusing them of unfairly targeting Amit Shah by distorting his remarks.

During the demonstration, BJP leaders also demanded the immediate release of party MLC C.T. Ravi, who was arrested by Belagavi Police yesterday on charges of making derogatory remarks against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Terming Ravi’s arrest a political vendetta, the protestors alleged he was falsely implicated while Congress Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who referred to Ravi as a “murderer,” faced no action. The protestors raised slogans against Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of orchestrating the arrest and demanded justice for Ravi.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Mysuru City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, BJP OBC Morcha State President R. Raghu Kautilya and former Mayor Shivakumar, led the protests, signalling their party’s strong opposition to what they termed a biased Congress Government.