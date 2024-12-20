Congress protests against Amit Shah’s remarks

December 20, 2024

Mysuru: Taking serious exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Congress staged a BJPgare Bharata Bittu Tolagi (BJP leaders, leave the country) demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust, opposite the District Law Courts complex this afternoon.

Protestors, holding placards condemning Shah’s alleged remarks, raised slogans demanding a public apology from him and called for his resignation from the Union Cabinet.

They also urged the Prime Minister to sack Shah if he failed to step down. The demonstrators emphasised that BJP leaders should leave the country if they cannot respect the Indian Constitution authored by Dr. Ambedkar.

After protesting at the venue, the Congress workers attempted to march towards the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram to lay siege to it. However, the Police, anticipating the move, blocked all entry points to the Office by erecting barricades and deploying a large contingent of personnel in the area, effectively foiling their plans.

The protest, led by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, and leaders such as Dr. Pushpa Amarnath and H.V. Rajeev, saw limited participation.

Interestingly, the number of Police personnel deployed appeared to exceed the count of demonstrators.