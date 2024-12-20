87th Kannada Literary Meet begins in Mandya
87th Kannada Literary Meet begins in Mandya

December 20, 2024

CM inaugurates three-day event in the presence of Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana President Dr. Go. Ru. Channabasappa

Mandya: The three-day 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, organised by Kannada Sahitya Parishat, was inaugurated amid much fanfare at the main dais specially decked up for the occasion, behind Sanjo Hospital in Mandya on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway this morning.

Mandya, popular as ‘Sugar Bowl’ of the State for its large-scale sugarcane cultivation, is hosting the literary conference dedicated for the cause of Kannada for the third time in its history and the meet concludes on Sunday (Dec. 22).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the meet by lighting the lamp in the presence of Sammelana President Dr. Go.Ru. Channabasappa, President of previously held 86th Sahitya Sammelana Prof. Doddarange Gowda, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri  Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Mahesh Joshi, Jnanpith awardee litterateur Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar (President of 84th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana), Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Minister for Agriculture and Mandya District In-charge N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi, Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar (Ganiga), Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendra Swamy, MLCs Madhu G. Madegowda and Dinesh Gooligowda, Convener of Mandya District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Meera Shivalingaiah, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, Zilla Panchayat CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif and all other legislators of the district.

In his 22-page address, Siddaramaiah described the occasion as truly a ‘Kannada Habba’ for  literary buffs, spanning different corners of the district, State, country and also abroad, having descended on the district.

The people of the land, especially Mandya are widely appreciated for their uniqueness in teaching Kannada to outsiders, within a month, displaying their love for the language. The contributions of Mandya for Kannada land, with its rich tradition of literature and culture deserves a mention. It is the land of litterateurs, that enriched the literary field with the penning of Govina Haadu, said Siddaramaiah.

The CM also credited the Maharajas of Mysore, Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, the erstwhile rulers of Srirangapatna for the building of ‘Modern Mandya.’

One cannot forget, the enormous contributions made by the leaders of yore H.K. Veeranna Gowda, K.V. Shankare Gowda, S.C. Mallaiah, G. Madegowda and M.C. Bandigowda, actor-turned-politician M.H. Ambarish and also former CM S.M. Krishna (a native of Somanahalli in Maddur taluk, Mandya district), who passed away recently, said Siddaramaiah, paying his humble tributes to them.

The Mahadwara (main entrance) has been named after Yaksha Kavi Kempanna Gowda and Ubaya Kavita Visharada Shadakshara Deva, along with the paintings of Shimsha, Gaganachukki falls, sugarcane field, Satyagraha Soudha and Mysugar Factory, that embody unique identities of the district.

The huge paintings of Goddess Cauvery in the backdrop of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam built across Cauvery River, along with that of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, adorn the main entrance. A map of Karnataka drawn in Rangoli decorated by grains in different hues is the added attraction.

Earlier in the day, Sammelana President was brought in a chariot specially made for the occasion and adorned with Kannada flags in the backdrop.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer flagged off the procession near Tourist Bungalow, that passed through various thoroughfares before culminating at the venue.

Various cultural troupes accompanied the procession, resembling cultural diversity and integrity that symbolises the distinct qualities of the land.

District Minster N. Cheluvarayaswamy unfurled the national flag, Dr. Mahesh Joshi unfurled the State flag and Meera Shivalingaiah unfurled the Kannada flag, in front of the main entrance of the Sammelana.

