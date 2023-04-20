Hindustani Music Concerts
April 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Gayana Sabha, Mysuru, has organised Hindustani Classical Music concerts on Saturday (Apr. 22) at Ganabharathi in Kuvempunagar starting at 5.30 pm.

Aditya Joshi of Hubballi and disciple of Sameer Rao, (internationally renowned flautist from Mysuru), will present Bansuri recital, followed by vocal rendering by Raghavendra Bhat of Sagar. They will be accompanied by Bheemashankar Bidanur on tabla and Sathish Bhat Heggara on harmonium.

Aditya’s musical journey began early at the age of five. He was initiated into music by his parents and continued under Krishna Joshi. Presently, he is taking advanced training from Sameer Rao.

Raghavendra Bhat is a disciple of the doyen of Jaipur Gharana Vid. Alka Deo Marulkar and is a notable Hindustani vocalist from among younger generation of Karnataka. He adapted a new vocal style of his own by the influence of Kirana and Jaipur gayaki style. He sings khyal, thumri, bhajans, abhangs, dasavani and other genre.

