Hindutva propagandists must be introduced to Basavanna’s philosophies: Writer

July 12, 2022

‘Mahatmara Charitamrutha’ book released

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Hindutva propagandists should be educated on Basavanna’s philosophies, Kottur-based renowned writer K. Veerabhadrappa (Kum. Veerabhadrappa) opined that anarchy and inequality will prevail in the society if Basavanna’s philosophies, practices and Vachanas are not followed.

He was speaking after releasing Athani’s Sri Motagimutt Seer Sri Prabhu Channabasava Swamiji’s (Athaneesha) work titled ‘Mahatmara Charitamrutha’ at a programme organised by Mysuru City and District Unit of Akhila Bharatha Sharana Sahitya Parishat at Rajendra Bhavan on M.G. Road here on Saturday.

Pointing out that Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, is very important for us, Veerabhadrappa noted that we could not have grew up to this level, but for Basavanna. As such, Basavanna remains our all time leader, he said.

Bemoaning that we are living in a society where people who take their pets in their four-wheelers hesitate to give a drop to disadvantaged people, he regretted that though physical untouchability has decreased over the years, mental untoucha-bility is still strong in our society. Contending that there will be no progress in our country as long as there is politics in the name of God, Veerabhadrappa highlighted how Basavanna took great pains to reform the society.

Announcing that he would prefer raising ‘Jai Basavesha’ slogans instead of ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans, he said that ‘Vachana Sahitya’, which was scripted by Sharanas who opposed Manushastra, is his Constitution. The 12th century Vachana Sahitya gave a new turn to Kannada literature, he added.

Continuing, Veerabhadrappa said that Mutts have been providing education, food and shelter to lakhs of people in the State. “I became a writer because of my stay in the Mutt during my education. Otherwise I would have remained as something else,” he said adding that the book ‘Mahatmara Charitamrutha’ is not a simply read book, but a book that has to be practiced and followed. Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. M.N. Nandeesh Hanche, who spoke, said that the book features detailed profiles of 216 saints and seers who have steered the society in the right direction.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Bengaluru’s Ramanashree Group’s Chairman S. Shadakshari, writer Shankar Devanur, Akhila Bharatha Sharana Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President M.G. Sadanandaiah and others were present. The programme also featured a musical presentation by Vijayapura’s Veeresh Vali and team.