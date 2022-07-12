A book on Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji

July 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Shivarathri Rajendra Vaibhava’, a book on late Suttur Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji was released at a programme organised as part of the 29th anniversary of Shivarathreeshwara Mahila Samaja at JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram here on Saturday.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that Minister Madhuswamy is a good law-maker who has the uncanny knack to silence even his opponents through his words or remarks. The Minister is a model to others when it comes to Parliamentary debates, he added.

Pointing out that Ayurveda Medical Practitioner Dr. M.G.R. Urs is engaged in social service for years, the Seer said that he has been promoting and popularising Chutuku Sahitya (Limericks) through Chutuku Sahitya Parishat. He also lauded Dr. Urs for organising a dance-drama portraying the life of Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, marking the occasion. The dance-drama was performed by artistes of Dr. T.P. Halappa Gouda Academy.

A one-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to departed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead by a miscreant during an election rally in Japan a couple of days ago. In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Chutuku Sahitya Parishat President and former MLC Thontadarya, Dr. M.G.R. Urs, Dansuese V. Malini, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Shivarathreeshwara Mahila Samaja President Rathna Halappagowda and others were present.