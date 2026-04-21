‘Basavanna an asset of whole mankind’

April 21, 2026

Shankar Bidari at Basava Jayanti valedictory in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha State President and retired IPS Officer Shankar Bidari called 12th century social reformer Basavanna as a personality, who belongs to the whole mankind.

Addressing the gathering during the valedictory of Basava Jayanti-2026 celebrations organised under the concept Namma Basavanna Samskruthika Nayaka by Basava Balagagala Okkuta, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, Veerashaiva Lingayat Associations and Organisations and the District Administration at Kalamandira in the city yesterday, Bidari said, ‘it is sheer foolishness to believe that Basavanna belongs to Lingayats only. He belongs to all.’

Explaining that the philosophy of Basava is a way of life, Bidari said, the philosophy which belongs to the whole human race across the country gives the right to crores of population to follow the ideas propagated by the revolutionary leader. Basavanna founded this way of life on such a vast pedestal, which however has not reached the populace much.

“We should take a cue out of Christian preachers in reaching the principles of Basavanna to humanity,” added Bidari.

The call for reaching the philosophy of Basavanna is not merely out of selfishness, but to establish peace in the country, with the increasing number of Basava followers. It includes, dalits, backward classes, potters, banajigas, panchamsalis to name a few of several communities, representing different traditional occupations. However, we should embrace the feeling of oneness for permanent, which ensures one’s progress, observed Bidari.

Elaborating on how Jains, Sikhs, Muslims pledge a part of their earnings for the cause of the community, including religious and social activities, he said, even Lingayats should delve on growing on their own wherewithal, without relying on the Government for every other activity.

Drawing an analogy between Sikhs and Lingayats, Bidari said, though the population of Lingayats is two percent more than Sikhs, the former’s social concern, economic and political power can be equated with Rs. 100 value, while we poorly lag behind with mere Re. 1 value. Lingayats should self-introspect in these matters, as none are taking the community seriously, mainly due to the barriers that exist within the community, rued the retired IPS Officer. He (Bidari) also reiterated the words of late pontiff of Tumakuru Sri Siddaganga Mutt Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, who had described ‘Veerashaiva and Lingayats as the same.’

Felicitation

Following achievers representing different fields were felicitated on the occasion: Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division Nitesh Patil, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Padma Shri Dr. S.G. Susheelamma of Sumangali Seva Ashram, Bengaluru, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, President of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) Shivanand Tagadur, President of State Sugarcane Growers Association Kurbur Shanthakumar, academician N. Sachidananda Murthy and progressive farmer Chinnaswamy Vaddagere.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, junior pontiff of Tumakuru Sri Siddaganga Mutt Sri Shivasiddeshwara Swamiji and Devanur Mutt Seer Sri Mahantha Swamiji graced the event.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State President of Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat Dr. C. Somashekar, former MLCs Thontadarya and Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa, former MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, District President of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha Hinkal Basavaraj, President of Basava Balagagala Okkuta M. Chandrashekar, ex-Corporator K.V. Mallesh, Ayarahalli P. Virupaksha and others were present.