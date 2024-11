November 24, 2024

Dr. Lakshmeesh Sonda, Historian and National Fellowship Committee Member, will deliver a lecture on ‘Karnataka Itihasadalli Pradeshika Itihasada Mahatva (Importance of regional history in Karnataka’s history)’ at the office of the Archaeology, Museum and Heritage Department Commissioner in Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises tomorrow (Nov. 25) at 11 am.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2424671, according to a press release from the Department.