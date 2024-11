November 24, 2024

As part of last Karthika Monday, Laksha Deepotsava has been organised at Hinkal village in Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk tomorrow (Nov. 25) at 6.30 pm.

The programme is organised under the aegis of Sri Nanneshwaraswamy Devara Kalyani (Kola) and Hinkal Village Development Committee.

Also, there will be ‘Anna Santarpane’ to over 15,000 people at 7 pm the same day.

For details, contact Mob: 94480-77906 or 98455-77143.