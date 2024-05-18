Home Minister calls on Mittoo Chengappa

May 18, 2024

Madikeri: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar called on senior Congress leader Mittoo Chengappa at his residence in Kushalnagar on Thursday, 16th May 2024.

Earlier, Dr. Parameshwar had gone to Kumbaragadige village near Mutlu in Somwarpet, Kodagu district, where he met the family of U.S. Meena, a minor girl who was recently beheaded by a man. The Minister inquired about Mittoo Chengappa’s health and reminisced about old memories as Congress activists and wished him good health before leaving.

Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda, former MLC Veena Achaiah, KPCC General Secretary K.P. Chandrakala, Congress youth leader N. Madhu and other prominent leaders were present with the Minister during his visit to Chengappa’s residence.