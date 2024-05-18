KSOU signs MoU with Music Varsity

May 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Mysuru, with two more MoUs with prestigious institutions to enhance knowledge and skill training for the students, expected to be signed in the coming days.

This was announced by Vice-Chancellor (VC) of KSOU Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse to media persons at the press meet held at the Varsity premises on Hunsur road here on Friday. Dr. Nagesh V. Bettakote, VC of Music University, was also present.

JNU, NCVET next

Sharing the details, Prof. Halse said that “Two more MoUs to be signed are — one with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and another with National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). By entering into an agreement with JNU, plans are on to introduce six-month Certificate Course and one year Diploma in nine Foreign Languages including Spanish, French and German. While the partnership with NCVET intends to offer over 5,000 Skill Development courses and award certificates to students.”

A total of 17,808 students have taken admissions to various courses offered at KSOU till January 2024, which is expected to increase further in July cycle. A total of 45,000 admissions had been received last year, he added claiming that KSOU holds the credit of offering highest number of under graduate and post graduate courses in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

Music Varsity VC Dr. Nagesh Bettakote said “As per the understanding reached with KSOU, it is aimed to foster the development of academic programmes, facilitate the exchange of faculty and students, optimise the mutual use of infrastructure facilities and organise joint workshops, seminars and conferences.”

A total of 17,560 students have enrolled for exams to various courses at Music Varsity, while 3,650 music and dance teachers have been identified by the Varsity for conducting the exams in respective districts.

Own campus at Nadanahalli: A Civic Amenities (CA) site spread over 5.20 acres has been allotted to Music Varsity by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at Nadanahalli on Mysuru – T. Narasipur main road, near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar. The new and own campus will be set up there with the blue print ready. The design of the building to come up, will depict the musical tradition of the land. The works are expected to start once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, said VC Dr. Bettakote.

Regional Centre at Hubballi

The Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust in Hubballi that has been set up in memory of renowned Hindustani vocalist will be taken into possession by the Varsity after the expiry of poll code that is in place. The Regional Centre of Music Varsity will come up at the Trust premises, he added.

KSOU Registrar (Administration) Prof. K.B. Praveena, KSOU Registrar (Evaluation) H. Vishwanath, Registrar of Music Varsity Rekha, KSOU Dean Prof. Lakshmi and KSOU Mass Communication and Journalism Department’s Prof. Shylesh Raj Urs were present.