Honey Trap Case: Three held for extorting Rs. 5.46 lakh cash, gold from Kerala Contractor

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Rural Police have arrested three persons including a woman in a honey trapping case, where the three accused had extorted Rs. 5.46 lakh cash and gold ornaments from the Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) contractor.

The incident taken place in March came to light lately. The case was registered at a Police Station in Kerala and was transferred to Mysuru Rural Police Station in July.

Details: Sunny, the 45-year-old Contractor from Kanjirangad village, Wayanad district in Kerala, who wanted to purchase HD Pipes from Chennai had come to the Railway Station in city in his car (KL-25-C-30) along with his driver Abdupastan on Mar. 19. After parking the car at the parking lot of the Railway Station, they left to Chennai and returned to Mysuru on Mar. 21.

At about 6.40 am, when they were proceeding in the car on Manandavadi Road, a two-wheeler rider hit the right side of the car near Parasaiahna Hundi Gate. When Sunny and the driver stopped the car, three persons surrounded the car, abused Sunny and his driver in foul language and assaulted them.

They later pushed Sunny and his driver to the rear seat of the car and one of the assaulters drove the car to a house in Srinagar, where the disrobed the duo and locked them in the house and left from the place. Later, they brought a woman to the house and after making the woman naked, they clicked photos and took videos of Sunny and his driver along with the naked woman and later took the woman away.

After a few minutes, the assaulters brought a person wearing only the inner garments to the room where Sunny and his driver were locked. Another person, claiming to be a Police Sub-Inspector enters the room and shows Sunny the photos and video of him and his driver with the naked woman and demanded Rs. 10 lakh. The so called Sub-Inspector then asks for Rs. 6 lakh to which Sunny agrees to give Rs. 5 lakh.

Sunny then transfers Rs. 1.70 lakh through Net Banking to the Bank account number given by the man claiming to be the Sub-Inspector. Sunny then calls his friend Nasar Gafoor and his brothers over the phone and gets the remaining Rs. 3.30 lakh transferred to the same Bank account.

Sunny and his driver were locked inside the room till 5 pm and the gang then took them in a car and left them near Hunsur. They then gave Rs. 1,000 cash for diesel and returned their mobile phones, which they had taken from them earlier but snatched Sunny’s gold finger ring, wallet and Rs. 46,000 cash before fleeing from the spot.

Sunny and his driver, who reached Kerala in the early morning of Mar. 22, got themselves treated at the Government Hospital in Kalpetta and lodged a complaint at Thirunelly Police Station.

Thirunelly Police, who registered a case, forwarded the case to the DGP Office in Karnataka, as the crime had taken place there. The DGP then handed over the case to Mysuru Rural Police on July 6 and the case was registered. The Police, based on the Bank account number and a few technical clues, arrested prime accused Fazalulla Rehaman, Rizwan and Monica.

It is learnt that this gang had made honey trapping rich persons as a profession. Rizwan, who was earlier working as a driver to a Kerala businessman, had brought the businessman to Madikeri on the pretext of getting him married, where he joined others and honey trapped the businessman besides extorting Rs. 10 lakh from him. Madikeri Police had arrested the accused and Rizwan was sent to jail in the case.