Idol of Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi consecrated, Sri Hari Sannidhi unveiled at Ganapathy Ashram
News

Idol of Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi consecrated, Sri Hari Sannidhi unveiled at Ganapathy Ashram

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The idol of Goddess Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi was consecrated and sannidhi of Sri Hari was inaugurated at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram, Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru-Nanjangud road in city yesterday.

The rituals associated with the consecration ceremony began in the morning with Prathistapane Homa, Shanthi Poustika Homa, Moola Mantra Homa and Durga Saptashati, followed by the consecration of Sahasra Saligrama in Makara Lagna at 9.05 am. The idol of Sri Rajarajeshwari was consecrated during Meena Lagna at 12 noon. 

Sri Hari Sannidhi that was also unveiled is unique in its own way, with rare Saligramas collected here numbering 2,108 in the form of Ananthanaga Shayana, at the entrance of Ashram’s prayer hall.  Trivikrama Saligrama and Manoratha Kurma Saligrama weighing 300-kg have been installed inside the Sannidhi. A specially made Sudarshana Yantra on the top of the Sannidhi was designed and conceptualised by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji.

The Swamiji offered special puja at Sri Hari Sannidhi by keeping several Saligramas like Vishwak Sena Saligrama, Matsya Saligrama, Kurma Saligrama, Lakshminarasimha Saligrama, Parashurama Saligrama, Srirama Saligrama, Murari Krishna Saligrama among several others.

After consecrating the idol of Sri Rajarajeshwari, Swamiji performed several abhishekas, followed by several homas before offering poornahuti. The Swamiji later offered Homa Rakshe to Shimshumara Dhruva Murthy, followed by Kumbabisheka and Brahma Kalasha Abhisheka.

Dharmadarshana began from the afternoon, during which thousands of devotees had darshan of Sri Rajarajeshwari and Sri Hari Sannidhi.

