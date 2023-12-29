New Year Eve: Small hotels, bakeries seek 1 am deadline
News

New Year Eve: Small hotels, bakeries seek 1 am deadline

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Hours after City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth announced that New Year’s Eve celebrations must conclude by 1 am on the intervening night of Dec. 31, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has requested the City Police to extend closing time of small hotels and eateries to 1 am from the current regular timings of 10.30 pm.

In a memorandum submitted to the City Police Chief, Association President C. Narayanagowda stated that the majority of tourists visiting Mysuru intend to welcome the New Year in a grand and peaceful manner along with their families. Therefore, he suggested that all hotels, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants be permitted to remain open until 1 am, as these establishments play a crucial role in extending hospitality to the guests.

The memorandum states that usually, Police teams come to the premises of hotels, bakeries and restaurants asking them to close by 10.30 pm.

Narayanagowda requested for an official communication from the Police Commissioner in this regard so that both the hoteliers and tourists benefit from the extended timings.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching