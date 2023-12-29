New Year Eve: Small hotels, bakeries seek 1 am deadline

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Hours after City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth announced that New Year’s Eve celebrations must conclude by 1 am on the intervening night of Dec. 31, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has requested the City Police to extend closing time of small hotels and eateries to 1 am from the current regular timings of 10.30 pm.

In a memorandum submitted to the City Police Chief, Association President C. Narayanagowda stated that the majority of tourists visiting Mysuru intend to welcome the New Year in a grand and peaceful manner along with their families. Therefore, he suggested that all hotels, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants be permitted to remain open until 1 am, as these establishments play a crucial role in extending hospitality to the guests.

The memorandum states that usually, Police teams come to the premises of hotels, bakeries and restaurants asking them to close by 10.30 pm.

Narayanagowda requested for an official communication from the Police Commissioner in this regard so that both the hoteliers and tourists benefit from the extended timings.