Horses Attack ! Woman Killed

She was selling greens door-to-door in Gayathripuram

Mysuru: In a first-of-its-kind incident, a 55-year-old woman was killed when stray horses attacked her at Gayathripuram 1st Stage here this morning.

The deceased is Parvathamma, wife of late Koosaiah and a resident of Muneshwaranagar in Udayagiri. She leaves behind two sons and three daughters.

According to the residents, Parvathamma was selling greens by going door-to-door when five stray horses, which were fighting on the road, suddenly attacked her at about 10 am.

Though the residents managed to chase away the horses to a distance, Parvathamma had already suffered serious injuries with blood oozing from her mouth and nose.

The residents gathered around and tried to revive her while also calling an ambulance but by the time the ambulance arrived, Parvathamma had breathed her last. Her body was taken to her residence in another vehicle.

Meanwhile, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Veterinarian Dr. Suresh arrived at the spot along with his staff to capture the horses.

The team from MCC managed to capture all the five stray horses, loaded them into a goods vehicle and took them to the MCC Cattle Shed at Sewage Farm.

Now, the MCC officials are on the look out for the owners of the horses.

Dr. Suresh said that the owners of these horses would be traced and criminal cases initiated against them.

No complaint or case was filed or registered when we went to the press.

Meanwhile, the residents alleged that the area lacks cleanliness besides stating that meat and chicken wastes being dumped in the area was attracting a lot of dogs, rats and snakes making it difficult for them to walk in the area freely.

The residents of Gayathripuram have now demanded that the MCC initiate stringent action against those dumping wastes indiscriminately and also requested the authorities to stop cattle and horse owners from letting their animals loose on the streets across the city.

It may be recalled that about two years ago, an elderly woman was attacked by a horse near Kukkarahalli Lake Railway Gate, leaving her badly injured.

