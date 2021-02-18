How to Install Checkra1n App on iPhone

February 18, 2021

Jailbreaks have been in very short supply just recently, but a few limited utilities have been released. One that supports iOS 13 and iOS 14 is called Checkra1n, and it’s available for all users who have a Mac computer. It works just like any other jailbreak, so read on for all the details.

How to Download Checkra1n Jailbreak:

Before you go ahead and download the Checkra1n jailbreak, you need to be aware of a few important details:

At the moment, you can only use macOS to install Checkra1n on your iPhone or iPad – Windows support is in the pipeline.

Checkra1n is semi-untethered – if your device has to be rebooted for any reason, you will need to reactivate the jailbreak using your Mac.

Support is provided for all A5 to A11 64-bit devices.

It works on iOS 12.4 to iOS 14

Users of the iPad Air, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad Mini, and iPhone 5S should be aware this is an experimental tool only.

The default package manager is Cydia, although you can add Sileo. Support for others will be added with a future update.

Here’s how to download Checkrain onto your iPhone or iPad:

Use iTunes or iCloud to back up your data. Plug your device into your Mac – only use the official cable. If you see the Trust This Computer message on your iPhone or iPad, accept it. Download Checkra1n onto your computer Find the .dmg file and double-click it. Drag the Checkra1n file into your Applications folder Open the folder and right-click the file. Click on Show Package Contents > Checkar1n > Contents > macOS Find and double-click the file called checkrain_gui and wait for the jailbreak to open. Ensure your device is recognized in the jailbreak utility, and then click the Start button. Now you will be told your device must be in DFU mode – Click on Next on the message. Click Start and follow the directions on the screen. Once your device is in DFU, the jailbreak will start. Wait – the verbose boot screen appears with the Checkra1n theme, and this will remain until the jailbreak is successful. Close the app tap the Checkra1n loader icon on your device home screen Tap on Cydia > install Cydia.

When Cydia is installed, the icon is on your home screen.

How to Install Sileo:

If you want to use Sileo rather than Cydia as your package manager, you must first add the repository to Cydia. Here’s how:

Launch Cydia and tap the Sources option Tap Edit > add and, in the URL field, type repo.sileoteam.apps Tap the Add Source button and wait for the Sileo repository to be installed

When you do this, be aware that Cydia will be uninstalled, and the default shell is set to zsh.

How to Delete Checkra1n Jailbreak:

At some point or another, you may want to remove Checkra1n from your iPhone or iPad. It could be that you no longer want the jailbreak and have no plans to jailbreak again – in that case, simply restore your device using iTunes and the backup you took at the start.

If you need to remove it to fix a problem and intend to reinstall it, you will need to use an app called Cydia Eraser. This can only be downloaded via Cydia, so go ahead and do that. This app will remove Checkra1n from your device, but, unlike iTunes, it will not update your device to a different iOS version:

Launch Cydia Eraser on your device Tap on the option to Delete All Data and Unjailbreak Your Device Tap Delete All Wait – this can take some time. When the jailbreak has been successfully removed, your device reboots back to how it was before installing Checkra1n. Set up your device again and, if you want to, reinstall Checkra1n.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Checkra1n is one of the newest jailbreaks, and, as such, it attracts quite a lot of questions. Here, we provide the answers to the most common ones.

What is Checkra1n?

It is one of the newest jailbreaks supporting iOS 12.4 to iOS 14. Backed by a large community, it is a semi-untethered jailbreak running on the stable checkm8 bootrom exploit and is incredibly reliable.

Can I Use Checkra1n on Windows?

No. At the moment, the jailbreak is only supported on the macOS operating system. The developers are working on a Windows version but, until that is ready for release, Windows users can install the equally good Unc0ver jailbreak.

Is Checkra1n Safe to use?

Yes, it has been thoroughly checked and is also subject to constant monitoring. It has already proven a reliable and stable way of jailbreaking, but, like any jailbreak utility, you do need to back your device up first in case things go wrong.

Checkra1n is a perfectly stable jailbreak and is one of the best we have seen in recent times. If your device meets the requirements, go ahead and install it on your iPhone or iPad today.