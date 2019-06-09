Huchayyanakatte bursts into glory, people flock to feel the cascading chill

Temporary waterfall caused in Chamarajanagar as Government releases water to fill Lakes

Chamarajanagar: A waterfall arising out of an overflowing tank in Chamarajanagar is drawing people in hordes. Searing heat in the region has made people rush into the waterfall and immerse themselves in cool cascading waters. And they love every moment of it. As the water is not deep and dangerous, even children are crowding the place.

The place is Huchayyanakatte in Chamarajanagar Taluk at Amchawadi-Lakshmipura village. The tank is overflowing following the State Government’s Lake Filling project. As a result, an artificial waterfall has been formed and people stand amidst the flow of water to enjoy the force and at the same time get relief from summer heat.

The project to fill the Lakes was taken up at Narasamangala Lake in the Taluk and there is a canal that connects Narasamangala Lake with Amchawadi Lake. Between Narasamangala Lake and Amchawadi Lake is Huchayyanakatte and there is a continuous flow of water. So much so that water is springing over the boundaries of Huchayyanakatte and attracting the crowd.

Local villagers say that whenever the Government fills up Narasamangala Lake, Huchayyanakatte bursts into glory. While small children play inside the water downstream, adventurous youth climb Huchayyanakatte concrete boundaries and jump into water. Others just stand on boundary wall to feel water gushing out through their legs, tickling their feet.

Dry and parched all these years, Huchayyanakatte has become a selfie spot now with people sending photos and videos to their families and friends, attracting more and more visitors. The place is just 15 kms from Chamarajanagar and water will stop once the Government fills all the Lakes. So, what are you waiting for? Head to Huchayyanakatte and explore the water world.

