Huge rat snake rescued near DC Office

August 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge rat snake has been rescued near the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) by Snake Shivu this morning.

Shivu received a call from the public about the presence of the Rat Snake and rushed to the spot. When he was gathering information from the callers near Maharaja’s College Canteen, on the road leading from the Institute of Engineers towards the DC Office, a rat fell from a tree on the bike where Shivu was standing.

On looking above, Shivu saw the rat snake entering the hollow portion on the tree. As the road below the tree is always busy with students and public, Shivu decided to rescue the snake from the tree.

He then climbed the tree and rescued the snake, much to the relief of onlookers who had gathered at the spot. The snake, which measured about 7 ft. and weighing between 2 and 3 kg was released in its habitat on the outskirts of city.

Giving a piece of advice to the public, Shivu said that due to rains and cold weather, snakes enter houses in search of warm places and hide inside shoes and boxes which are left outside houses.

He has urged the public, to be very careful while wearing shoes and has asked them to look inside the shoes before placing their feet in them

Shivu can be contacted on Mob: 99017-21712.