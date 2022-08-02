‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign launched
News

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign launched

August 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Centre announcing a three-day ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ from Aug.13 to 15 as part of the 75th year of Independence, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas yesterday launched the ‘Flag Hoisting’ campaign atop houses coming under his Constituency.

Ramdas launched the 15-day local campaign at the houses of BJP Booth Committee Heads at Kuvempunagar coming under MCC Ward 47.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign initiated by the Centre marking ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is aimed at promoting patriotism and nationalism among the Indian  population.

Stating that he has launched the campaign in his Constituency by hoisting the Tricolour atop the houses, he said that several other programmes too have been organised as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations, the details of which will be announced soon.

Corporator Shivakumar and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching