‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign launched

August 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Centre announcing a three-day ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ from Aug.13 to 15 as part of the 75th year of Independence, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas yesterday launched the ‘Flag Hoisting’ campaign atop houses coming under his Constituency.

Ramdas launched the 15-day local campaign at the houses of BJP Booth Committee Heads at Kuvempunagar coming under MCC Ward 47.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign initiated by the Centre marking ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is aimed at promoting patriotism and nationalism among the Indian population.

Stating that he has launched the campaign in his Constituency by hoisting the Tricolour atop the houses, he said that several other programmes too have been organised as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations, the details of which will be announced soon.

Corporator Shivakumar and others were present.