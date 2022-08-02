Heavy rains uproot many trees in city

August 2, 2022

110.02 mm rains recorded at Naganahalli; sewage water overflows from manholes; low-lying areas flooded; power disrupted in several areas

Mysore/Mysuru: Heavy rains accompanied with thunder and lightning, lashed across the city last night bringing down many trees and disrupting power supply.

Though the weather was sunny, clouds began to form late in the afternoon and it began to pour from 6.30 pm, which continued till late night. Following wind and rain, many trees came crashing down on Kalidasa Road, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Brindavan Extension, Metagalli, J.C. Layout and other areas snapping power lines, disrupting power supply.

Rain water enters houses: Many low lying areas were flooded and rain water entered many houses in Janata Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Mahadeshwara Layout, Gundurao Nagar, Chamundipuram, Kanakagiri, Udayagiri, Bannimantap and other areas.

Many manholes opened up due to pressure and sewage water mixed with rain water entered a few houses and the residents had a tough time removing water from their houses.

MCC’s Abhaya-2 and Abhaya-3 teams led by Shiva and Irshad, who rushed to the rain-hit areas, began clearing fallen trees and removing water from houses using water pumps, which went on till late night.

Works hampered: Many works including UGD works which are going on in city were hampered due to rain.

Many trenches, dug up to take up works on D. Devaraj Urs Road (near K.R. Circle), Adichunchanagiri Road, Shivarampet and other places were filled with rain water and workers were seen siphoning off water from the trenches this morning.

Meanwhile, the rain gauge installed at Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN) has recorded 110.2 mm rainfall and sources said that it was heavy to heavy rainfall last night and added that there would be heavy rains for a few more days.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) sources, Mysuru district has received 25.9 mm rainfall last night, with T. Narasipur taluk recording 39.8 mm rains. Mysuru taluk received 36.0 mm rains, Nanjangud taluk 31 mm, Hunsur 34.5 mm, K.R. Nagar 34.6 mm, Periyapatna 24 mm and Saragur taluk received 12.7 mm rainfall.