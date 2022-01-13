Huge tree crashes, two electric poles damaged

January 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Two two-wheelers were damaged and two electric poles came crashing as a giant tree fell on Jodi Thenginamara Road near Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) here last evening. Fortunately no one was injured though it was a peak hour.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm and generally, the road is busy with vehicles, trucks and other regular commuters. The tree had become hollow and the trunk was not in a position to withstand the weight of the branches.

The tree collapsed on a bike and a scooter that were parked under it. As the tree fell on the electric wire passing through the road, two cement poles broke into two pieces. Personnel from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) disconnected the power supply. Traffic on the road was blocked for some time and vehicles had to take a roundabout route to reach their destinations.

The Abhaya team of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) rushed to the spot and cut the tree into pieces to make way for smooth traffic.

CESC staff too restored the snapped wires and replaced the broken poles with new ones. Both the MCC and CESC employees were able to clear the mess on the road after more than one hour.