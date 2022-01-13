G.T. Devegowda directs officials to address people’s problems quickly

January 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Asking the officials to address the grievances of people without wasting any time, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) directed the officials to remove silt and all other blockages in Rajakaluves.

The MLA was on an inspection spree of localities on Tuesday, during which the residents aired their grievances.

GTD who visited RCE Layout, Susheela Shankaranagar and other Layouts adjacent to Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, heard public grievances, who complained of indiscrete dumping of wastes and construction debris in Rajakaluves.

Responding to the pleas, the MLA instructed the officials to clear all wastes in order to facilitate smooth flow of water and also to ensure that the drains do not overflow during heavy rains.

Replying to another allegation of residents that drain water is being let into Rajakaluves, he said that the concerned officials must take suitable action in this regard at the earliest.

Later, GTD visited Rajajinagar’s Ashraya Layout and Alpine Layout during which he directed the officials to clear drainages, undertake road development works and provide Kabini water.

The MLA further said that the works on the 30 MLD Kabini drinking water project is underway and water will be provided to the localities once the works are completed. MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, who is also, MUDA In-charge Commissioner, Bogadi Town Panchayat EO Vijaykumar, MUDA SE Shankar, EEs’ Sunil and Mohan, MCC SE Mahesh, VVWW EE Suvarna,Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Narasimhamurthy, Srirampura Town Panchayat EO Sridhar, Rammanahalli Town Panchayat EO Pushpalatha, MCC Zone 3 Assistant Commissioner Satyamurthy and others were present.