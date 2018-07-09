Hundreds of students stage dharna for free bus pass

Mysuru: Accusing the government of reneging on its promise of issuing free bus pass to all needy students, hundreds of students from different colleges of the city, under the joint banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) staged a demonstration at Ramaswamy Circle here this morning.

Stating that the Transport Minister had said that the Chief Minister would announce free bus pass in the budget, the students alleged that the government has failed to keep its promise, which has put the students, especially those from rural areas, into a lot of hardship.

Even the Deputy Chief Minister, following the JD(S)-Congress Government’s Co-ordination Committee meeting, had assured that the free bus pass scheme will be introduced for the benefit of students, they claimed.

The protestors, who formed a human chain at the Circle, raised slogans against the government. They warned of intensifying their protest if the government does not take measures for issuing free bus pass at the earliest.

Earlier, the students from Maharani’s, Maharaja’s, Vidyavardhaka, Banumaiah and other Colleges marched in a procession from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) to Ramaswamy Circle, passing through JLB Road.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted around Ramaswamy Circle for some time even as students entered into an argument with the Police.

Leaders from the three organisations Sunil, Basavaraj, P.S. Sandhya, Chandrakala, Akash and others took part in the demonstration.