Mandya: The water level at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir stood at 110.40 feet today.

This follows the incessant rains at the catchment areas in Kodagu District in the last few days and the release of water from Harangi Dam in Kushalnagar.

The reservoir is likely to reach its full capacity of 124.80 ft this time. The water level last year at this time stood at 78.05 ft.

The last time KRS was full was in 2013 when the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah had offered bagin.