Hunsur is South Best City in Solid Waste Management

Hunsur: Among the best Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with a population between 50,000 and 100,000, Hunsur was ranked best city in solid waste management for the south zone. Even in 2018, Hunsur won the South Zone Award for Best City in Solid Waste Management.

This year, Hunsur scored 1,357 out of a maximum of 1,783 marks allocated under ‘Solid Waste Management Infrastructure and Services’. All residential as well as commercial areas of Hunsur ULB are covered under 100% door-to-door garbage collection. The local body also manages to process most of the wet waste on a daily basis.

The Swachh Survekshan report mentions that Hunsur has successfully managed to recover the cost incurred in the operational and maintenance of sanitation and solid waste management through various revenue sources. The ULB has ensured that the bulk waste generators are practicing on-site composting of wet waste generated by them.

In the ‘Direct Observation’ component of Solid Waste Management, Hunsur has secured 642 marks out of 790, which highlights the good performance of the administration towards promoting sanitation and cleanliness initiative in its ward areas. During the on ground assessment, more than 98% of the residential areas and commercial areas were found to be substantially clean and garbage-free.

Essential services of cleaning, light, water availability, gender-friendly moves and feedback systems were found to be efficient and areas like fish and meat market, vegetable and fruits markets were also observed to be clean.

Under the ‘Citizen Feedback’ component, out of the total residents who had participated in the survey citizens, more than 98% had expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness level, the report stated.

Hunsur administration has taken up the initiative of utilizing solar power, bio-gas for various applications, involvement of private player for especially waste collection of street vendors and various campaigns for promotion of sanitation and cleanliness, the report added.

