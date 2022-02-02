Hunsur MLA stages protest in front of PWD Office
February 2, 2022

Hunsur: Accusing the PWD of discriminating against Hunsur taluk, Hunsur Congress MLA H.P. Manjunath staged a demonstration in front of the PWD Office here on Saturday.

Maintaining that the PWD was displaying a step-motherly attitude towards Hunsur in terms of grants, Manjunath said that the taluk got more funds when the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition Government was in power. Pointing out that the Rs.35 crore works that started during the coalition Government remains to be complete, the MLA charged the BJP Government of not releasing funds for Hunsur development.

Setting March deadline for the authorities to complete the works, he wanted the Government to end discrimination and release funds in the future. Urging the Government to blacklist the contractor for delayed and sub-standard quality of works, he said that the authorities must ensure quality in works.

Meanwhile, PWD Executive Engineer S.J. Raghunath said that Hunsur taluk is being given first preference as it is a Sub-divisional headquarters.  Attributing the delay in works to non-release of funds, he assured that the pending works would be complete in a couple of months.

